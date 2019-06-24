FARMINGTON – Mr. Warren Earl Corless, who exemplified the brave men and women of his time, passed away at age 93 on June 20, 2019, in Farmington, Missouri. He was born on August 23, 1925, in Chesterfield, Missouri, to the late Russell and Lillie (Brandt) Corless. Warren attended a one room schoolhouse at Bonhomme Elementary School and graduated from Eureka High School in 1943. Soon after, he proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the South Pacific. Upon safely returning home, Warren continued serving his country by working for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 1980.
He married the love of his life, Glenda (Stephens) in 1950 settling in St. Louis, Missouri. They were blessed with two children, David (Cecilia) Corless and Susan (Timm) Fair. It brought Warren much joy to see his family grow to welcome many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their five grandchildren are Catherine Corless, Laura (Allen) Corless York, Jeremy (Linda) Fair, Adam (Jessica) Fair, and Michael (Megan) Fair. Their seven great grandchildren are Lillie York, Coleman York, Elliott Fair, Nora Fair, Preston Fair, Hudson Fair, and Margaret Fair.
In addition to his love for his family and country, Warren was a passionate Democrat. In 2008, he received the St. Francois County Missouri Harry S. Truman Award for outstanding Democrat. He was an elder at Glasgow Village Presbyterian Church, a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5896 and American Legion Post #416.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Those who wish may donate in Warren's honor to the Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America, 2414 N. Woodlawn Blvd., Wichita, KS 67220. View the full obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
