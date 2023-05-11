Wayne Edward Byington
FARMINGTON– Wayne Edward Byington, of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on May 8, 2023, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 72. He was born on March 6, 1951, in Bakersville, California, to the late Charles Byington and Bobbie Ann (Eads) Mead. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline “Jackie” (Henderson) Byington, his children, Amanda (Joe) Tice of Georgia and Laura Beth (Jason) Grindstaff of Farmington, his stepchildren, Cody (Tonya) Royer of Fredericktown, Justin Royer of Farmington, and Kaycee (Randy Jr.) Grogan of Farmington, fifteen grandchildren, his siblings, Carol DeClue, Peggy Byington, and Angie Byington, his special feline companion, Lil Spot along with many friends.
Wayne proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of VFW Post 5896 of Farmington. He was also a member of the Ironworkers Local 396 of St. Louis. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, reading, camping, and playing trivia with Jackie. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the VFW Post 5896, 814 East Karsch Blvd, Farmington, Missouri. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Camp Hope. P.O. Box 52, Farmington, MO 63640. Share condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
