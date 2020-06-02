Weston Miller

Weston Blake Miller
CHESTERFIELD – Weston Blake Miller of Chesterfield, formerly of Farmington, passed away on June 1, 2020, at his residence at the age of 29. He was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, on October 22, 1990, to Larry and Sandy Miller.
Weston was a graduate of Farmington High School. He was an HVAC technician for Breeze Heating and Cooling and was known as a hard worker. He was a devoted father to his daughters and was a very caring and loving person. He enjoyed playing the drums and often tried teaching his nieces and nephews how to play. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Weston is survived by his parents, Larry and Sandy Miller of Farmington, his best friend and soulmate, Rebecca Smugala, his four children, Amelia, Nora, Odessa, who referred to him as Papa Bear, and baby Miller on the way, his sister, Ashtyn (Brandon) Dane of Bonne Terre, his grandparents, Leroy and Marilyn Burns of Farmington, Gene and Nancy Coen of Hazelwood and Dolores Green of Chesterfield, special nephew, Cooper Dane, his mother and father in law, Melissa and Robert Smugala of Chesterfield, his canine companion, Sarge, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Weston was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bev and Larry Miller.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 5 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made in care of Cozean Memorial Chapel for a trust fund for his children. View the tribute video, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
