William ‘Bill' Tripp

FARMINGTON – William “Bill” Tripp of Farmington entered into his eternal Heavenly home on May 17, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 91. He was born April 25, 1932, to the late George and LeVada (Stevens) Tripp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maggie; a brother Robert (Bob) Tripp; a sister, Thelma Stanfill and a daughter-in-law, Gwen Tripp.

Bill was a proud U. S. Army veteran having served during the Korean conflict. He retired after many years as a plumber for State Hospital #4 in Farmington. On a nice day you would most likely find Bill fishing at Bismarck Lake or Council Bluffs. He also enjoyed gardening. Sitting down with friends or family to a piece of lemon or chocolate pie and coffee was one of his favorite pastimes. He was a faithful member of Apostolic Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church of Farmington.

He is survived by his children, Kay (Steve) Schmitt, David (Mary) Tripp, Steven Tripp, Stanley (Kathryn) Tripp and Lisa (Joe) Tripp; his grandchildren, Brian Schmitt and wife, Diane, Andy Schmitt and wife, Amanda, Jennifer Hayes and husband, Brian, David Tripp, Jr. and wife, Kristi, Alan Tripp, Christina Tripp, William “Billy” Cook and wife, Kirsten, and Courtney Cook; two siblings, Peggy Phillips and husband, Glen, and Lloyd “Jim” Tripp. Bill is also survived by his longtime best friend, Mary Pipkens. Also surviving are many great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 22 at Cozean Memorial Chapel beginning at 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Pastor Nathaniel Molter officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Fredericktown Christian Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to BJC Hospice Care. View the tribute video and share your condolences and memories at cozeanfuneralhome.com.