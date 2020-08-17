You have permission to edit this article.
FARMINGTON – Wilfred Govro passed away on August 12 at the age of 92. Graveside service to be held on Tuesday August 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

