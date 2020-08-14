Wilfred L. Govero

Wilfred L. Govro
FARMINGTON – Wilfred L. Govro entered into eternal rest on August 12, 2020, at Community Manor at the age of 92. He was born on October 23, 1927, in Ste. Genevieve to the late Elmer and Bettie (Thomure) Govro. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Willard Govro and two grandchildren, Darron Govro and Kari Govro.
Wilfred was the long-time owner, along with his sons, of Govro Plumbing of Farmington. He was a hard worker who enjoyed his career and was recognized by the City of Farmington with the “Distinguished Citizen” Award. He had a “sweet tooth” and enjoyed visits with customers who would welcome him with meals and desserts. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Wilfred is survived by his sons, Larry (Gale) Govro of Kansas City, Missouri, Gary “Bill” (Linda) Govro of Farmington and Kevin (Tracy) Govro of Farmington, six grandchildren, Tracy (Alex) Caskey of Peculiar, David (Kourtney) Govro of Raymore, Kristi (Keith) Peirce of Farmington, Kassie Govro of Farmington, Morgan Govro of Farmington and Mackenzie Govro of Farmington, eight great-grandchildren, Hunter, Hadley, Nick, Nathan, Ethan, Jacob, Tucker and Noah, his brother, Francis Govro of Farmington, his sister, Lucy Korber of Kansas, and his sister in law, Barbara Govro, along with nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 10820 Sunset Office Drive, Suite 220, St. Louis, MO 63127.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.