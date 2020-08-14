× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wilfred L. Govro

FARMINGTON – Wilfred L. Govro entered into eternal rest on August 12, 2020, at Community Manor at the age of 92. He was born on October 23, 1927, in Ste. Genevieve to the late Elmer and Bettie (Thomure) Govro. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Willard Govro and two grandchildren, Darron Govro and Kari Govro.

Wilfred was the long-time owner, along with his sons, of Govro Plumbing of Farmington. He was a hard worker who enjoyed his career and was recognized by the City of Farmington with the “Distinguished Citizen” Award. He had a “sweet tooth” and enjoyed visits with customers who would welcome him with meals and desserts. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.