Willard ‘Bill' Alonzo McCaleb

DE SOTO – Willard ‘Bill' Alonzo McCaleb, age 89, of De Soto, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at Cedarhurst in Arnold, Missouri. He was born October 25, 1933, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late Alice Isabelle (nee Colvin) Vinyard and Willard Alphonzo McCaleb.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Lois Mae (nee Brakke) McCaleb; his daughter Debbie Alvarez; his brother Stuart (the late Bette, Edith survives of Festus, Missouri) McCaleb.

He is survived by his daughters, Cindy Alvarez of Arnold, Suzy (Mark) Jennings of De Soto and Shari Alvarez of De Soto; his sister, Nancy (the late Paul) Polette of St. Charles, Missouri; grandchildren, Derek Woodfin Alvarez, Emily McCullough and Evan Jennings; eight great-grandchildren.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Air Force. After retiring from teaching music, he continued with his love of music and entertained in various bands and solo events.

Memorial gathering will be Monday, June 26, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. A graveside service will immediately follow at Presbyterianethodist Cemetery in Festus.