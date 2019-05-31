{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Willard L. Haynes, 84, of Farmington, passed away March 31, 2019, at Camelot Nursing and Rehab in Farmington. He was born November 29, 1934, in Bradley, Arkansas, son of Lewis C. Haynes and Clara (McLane) Haynes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Eva Mae Haynes, Edrie Lynn Whatley, and Ruby Valderez and one nephew, Corey Sosebee.

Willard graduated from Conway Arkansas High School and received a B.S. degree from Arkansas State Teacher's College (now known as University of Central Arkansas) in Conway. During the Korean War, he served with the U.S. Army in Japan after which he served with the Arkansas National Guard and later with the U.S. Army Reserve and retired after serving the United States Military for 46 years and attaining the rank of Major.

Willard was employed for 11 years with American Motors Corporation, working as a Factory Service Representative, District Manager and St. Louis Zone Parts and Accessories Sales Manager. In the1970's, he purchased ABC Mobile Brake, a franchise which he operated in St. Louis and St. Louis County until he retired in 1999 and moved to Farmington.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Farmington and was active in several organizations including the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, American Legion, VFW, and Lions Clubs International both on a local and a district level.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

He will be missed by the many friends he made through these businesses and organizations as well as by a loving family including his wife of 62 years, Margaret (Sliger) Haynes of Farmington, a son, Dennis Haynes of Columbia, Missouri, a daughter, Doris (and Kevin) Causey of O'Fallon, Illinois, five grandchildren, Tyler Harr, Daniel Harr, Jessica Causey, Abigail Causey and Hannah Causey, two brothers, Roger (and Norma) Haynes of El Paso, Arkansas and Ron (and Jean) Haynes of Louisville, Kentucky, two sisters, Mary Webb of Maryland and Carole (and Larry) Marshall of Rowlett, Texas and eight nieces and nephews.

Due to the illness and hospitalization of Mrs. Haynes, a private interment was held for Willard.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 210 North A Street, Farmington, MO 63640 or Lions Club, 819 W. Columbia, Farmington, MO 63640. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Willard L. Haynes
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments