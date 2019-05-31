FARMINGTON – Willard L. Haynes, 84, of Farmington, passed away March 31, 2019, at Camelot Nursing and Rehab in Farmington. He was born November 29, 1934, in Bradley, Arkansas, son of Lewis C. Haynes and Clara (McLane) Haynes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Eva Mae Haynes, Edrie Lynn Whatley, and Ruby Valderez and one nephew, Corey Sosebee.
Willard graduated from Conway Arkansas High School and received a B.S. degree from Arkansas State Teacher's College (now known as University of Central Arkansas) in Conway. During the Korean War, he served with the U.S. Army in Japan after which he served with the Arkansas National Guard and later with the U.S. Army Reserve and retired after serving the United States Military for 46 years and attaining the rank of Major.
Willard was employed for 11 years with American Motors Corporation, working as a Factory Service Representative, District Manager and St. Louis Zone Parts and Accessories Sales Manager. In the1970's, he purchased ABC Mobile Brake, a franchise which he operated in St. Louis and St. Louis County until he retired in 1999 and moved to Farmington.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Farmington and was active in several organizations including the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, American Legion, VFW, and Lions Clubs International both on a local and a district level.
He will be missed by the many friends he made through these businesses and organizations as well as by a loving family including his wife of 62 years, Margaret (Sliger) Haynes of Farmington, a son, Dennis Haynes of Columbia, Missouri, a daughter, Doris (and Kevin) Causey of O'Fallon, Illinois, five grandchildren, Tyler Harr, Daniel Harr, Jessica Causey, Abigail Causey and Hannah Causey, two brothers, Roger (and Norma) Haynes of El Paso, Arkansas and Ron (and Jean) Haynes of Louisville, Kentucky, two sisters, Mary Webb of Maryland and Carole (and Larry) Marshall of Rowlett, Texas and eight nieces and nephews.
Due to the illness and hospitalization of Mrs. Haynes, a private interment was held for Willard.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 210 North A Street, Farmington, MO 63640 or Lions Club, 819 W. Columbia, Farmington, MO 63640. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.