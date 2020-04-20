Willard Snyder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Willard “Bud” Snyder

FREDERICKTOWN - Willard “Bud” Snyder was born on January 15, 1927, at Bonne Terre, Missouri, the son of Willard and Florence Snyder, and passed away on April 17, 2020, at Fredericktown at the age of 93 years.

Bud was preceded in death by: His parents; and four sisters Hilda O'Sullivan, Jean Momot, Laverne Harris, and Lillian Elizabeth Snyder.

Bud is survived by: His wife Mary, who he married on July 31, 1948, at Fredericktown; one daughter Ellen (Steve) Dees; two brothers, Charles Snyder and Don Snyder; one sister JoAnn Mcdowell; two grandchildren Sarah (Daniel) Lichtenegger and Jason (Jennifer) Dees; and six great-grandchildren Joel Dees, Justin Dees, Jenson Dees, Amalia Lichtenegger, Linna Lichtenegger, and Elissa Lichtenegger.

Bud was of the United Methodist Faith, and enjoyed gardening and working in the yard.

Graveside Services were held at Marcus Memorial Park with Pastor Brian Schaefer officiating. Arrangements by Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown.

