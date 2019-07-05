{{featured_button_text}}
DE SOTO -- Willard Earl Sutton, 95, of Farmington passed away June 30, 2019. He was born October 27, 1923, in Centerville, Missouri, to the late Robert T. and Margaret M. (Barton) Sutton. Willard was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (Moss) Sutton; brother, Cletus E. Sutton and sister, Mary Lee Laramore.

Willard is survived by two sisters, Ora B. Mahurin of Desloge, and Imogene Manor of Lexington, Kentucky; one brother, James Sutton and wife Rhoda Yvonne of Farmington. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 1 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in De Soto with Rev. Larry Allison officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington.

