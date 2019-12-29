DESLOGE -- William A. Peace, age 88, of St, Louis, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Clair Hospital in Fenton. William was born April 13, 1931, to the late Silas and Alma (Callahan) Peace in Van Buren, Missouri. William proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam and Korean War and later retired as a master sergeant. William loved hunting and enjoyed all sports. He was the honor guard during two World Series in the 60’s.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his wife, Betty L. (Marler) Peace; daughter, Joann Heistand; sisters, Evelyn Holdman and Rosemary Jackson.
William is survived by his daughter Vickey Dunn; son, Michael Andrew Peace; grandchildren, Benjamin Dunn and Cierra Dunn; great grandchildren, Jaxson Andrew Case, Isabella Peace Berg, and Serenity Lynn Berg; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 11 a.m. until service time of 12 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge followed by a graveside service at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cerebral Palsy Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
