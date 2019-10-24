DOE RUN – William “Biggin” R. Bielke, of Doe Run, passed away October 23, 2019, at Mercy Jefferson in Festus at the age of 51. He was born April 1, 1968, in Seguin, Texas, to Reno Bielke and the late Peggy Marie (Harned) Dempsey. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by grandparents, William and Bertha Harned.
William enjoyed working on cars and was an auto mechanic. He loved having a good time and enjoyed music and concerts. He was a sweet, kindhearted man and his family is what was most important to him. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
William is survived by his children, Natasha Brading of Doe Run, Logan Ahlemann of San Antonio, Texas, Kaitlyn Bielke of San Antonio, Texas, Elizabeth Goeckeritz of Knob Lick, Ian (Courtney Stoughton) Bielke of Doe Run, Alec (Stacia) Hodge of Desloge, Michael “Poptart” Cooperwood of Doe Run and William Nicholas “Nick” (Paula) Bielke of Desloge, his grandchildren, Scott Michael, Brandon, Lazarus, Annabel, Aailyia, and Anastacia, his best friend, Lisa Imergoot of Park Hills, his stepfather, Patrick Dempsey of Aransas Pass, Texas, three siblings, Christine (Bobby) Menefee of Farmington, John Dempsey of Farmington and Shannon Dempsey of Imperial, his special dog, Dude along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, October 25 from 5-7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
