PARK HILLS -- William “Bill” Baldwin, 72, of Park Hills, Missouri, passed away February 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born February 27, 1947, in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Bill retired after 26 years with the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a member of the Elvins Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tobe and Ida (Kearns) Baldwin; sister, Rita Holloway; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Frances Lee; and brother-in-law, Billy Lee Jr.

Bill is survived by wife Sheila (Lee) Baldwin of Park Hills; daughters, Trisha Stanley and husband Patrick of Arnold, and Krista Hahn and husband Ryan of Park Hills; son, Andrew Baldwin and wife Courtney of Denver, Colorado; four grandchildren, Aiden, Lily, and Elon Stanley, and Gwyneth Hahn; nephew, David Holloway and wife Sherry; other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Monday March 4, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday March 5, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home with Rev. Herb McMillian. Burial at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery.

