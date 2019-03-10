Try 3 months for $3

DESLOGE -- William “Bill” Charles LaPlant, 69, of Wortham passed away March 10, 2019, at his residence. Bill was preceded in death by his parents William Donald and Opal Marie (Myers) LaPlant. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David LaPlant. Bill enjoyed working in his yard and especially spending time outdoors in his yard during the summer months.

Bill is survived by his Loving wife Mary Lee (Wills) LaPlant, a daughter Tamara (Blaine) Morgan three sons Jim (Kim) Jenkins, Ben (Stephanie) McKinnon and Steve McKinnon as well as two sisters Gayle (Allen) Gillette, and Donna (Sam) Helms, two brothers Mike (Judy) LaPlant, and Danny (Stacie) LaPlant seven grandchildren Nikki, Michelle, Dylan, Derek, Demi, Chelsey, and Eli as well as five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: William ‘Bill’ Charles LaPlant
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments