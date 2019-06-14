FARMINGTON – William “Bill” Earl Fahland, of Farmington, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at the age of 83. He was born in Annapolis, Missouri, on March 14, 1936, to the late Albert and Della (Miller) Fahland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two step-children, Reba Battles and Lora Radatz and six brothers and sisters.
Bill proudly served his country in the U. S. Army as a medic stationed in Africa. He worked as a fork lift mechanic for Crown Cork and Seal Company, Inc. until his retirement. An accomplished woodworker, Bill could build anything from wood. He was a coin collector and a collector of lighthouses and ships as well. In his spare time he loved to dance. His family will remember him as being a loving family man who brought them many happy memories.
Survivors include his loving wife of 25 years, Wanda (Street) Fahland; children, Cheryl Burris, Paige Fahland and Scott Fahland; step-children, Carolyn Boatwright, Elizabeth Harrold and Charles Boatwright; 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and a brother Ivan Fahland. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
There will be a memorial service on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel followed by an inurnment that afternoon at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
