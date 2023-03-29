William ‘Bill' F. Elders

FREDERICKTOWN – William “Bill” F. Elders, passed to his Heavenly home on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Ozark Manor in Fredericktown, Missouri at the age of 82. He was born March 7, 1941, in Orlando, Florida to the late William Clarence Elders and Mary Catherine (Sheppard) Elders Lamkin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Roy Edgar Elders.

Bill, as most knew him, grew up in Fredericktown. At the age of 17, his parents gave permission for him to enlist in the Army Reserves. He proudly served for five years. While serving in the reserves he went to work with his father on a churn drill prospecting for St. Joe Mines and drilling wells. In 1964, Bill went to work for Ford Motor Company in Hazelwood, Missouri, where he worked for 30 years, until he retired in 1994. He was a Jack of all trades and enjoyed piddling and fixing things. His hobbies included fishing, golfing, and watching westerns, especially westerns starring John Wayne. He was a member of Calvary Church in Fredericktown. Bill was a hard worker, and a wonderful, caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who always wanted the best for his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marilyn J. (Findley) Elders; his two children, Patricia (Joseph) Ribbing and Robert W. Elders; five grandchildren, Tyler (Tara) Ribbing; Travis Sr. (Kelsey) Ribbing; Ashley (Matt) Taylor; Jessie (Ben) Sommers; and Ross W. Elders; 12 great-grandchildren, Ellianna, Sophie, and Jace Ribbing; Travis Jr. and Eva Ribbing; Ruth Ann and Abigail Taylor; William, Calvin, and Charlie Sommers; and Pandora and Ramona Elders; two sisters, Brenda Elders and Wanda (Allen) Harding; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday morning beginning at 7:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment will follow at Knob Lick Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.