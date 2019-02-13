Try 1 month for 99¢

PARK HILLS -- Retired Master Sergeant Bill Hoppe, 82, of Park Hills, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born on Thursday, October 1, 1936, in St. Louis to the late William Henry Hoppe Jr. and Helen (Bone) Hoppe-Hines.

Bill retired from the U.S. Army after 22 years active federal service. He fought in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Life member of the V.F.W Post # 6947 in Bismarck, Life Member of American Legion Post 39 in Park Hills and 40 & 8 Voiture 1321. He retired as a systems analyst for the State of Missouri and was a Special Roads District Commissioner for St. Francois County.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Phylis J. (Weston) Hoppe; daughter, Elizabeth Chirdon; two brothers, Charlie Hoppe and Butch Hines.

Bill is survived by his children, Chuck (Deanna) Hoppe, Catheryn Hoppe, Rebecca (Larry) Beisel, and Shannon Hoppe; five grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan) (Hoppe) Letsche, Sean (Courtney) Hoppe, Christopher Hoppe and fiancée Phoenix Offutt, Wes (Ashley) Beisel, and Kaitlyn Beisel; four great-grandchildren, Jonathan Hoppe, Will Beisel, Ellie Letsche, and Waylon Beisel; siblings, Mary Helen Hegreberg, Jennifer Ballew, Andy Hines and Tommy McCauley along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home – Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills. Visitation will resume Saturday morning, February 16, 2019, at C. Z. Boyer & Son Caldwell Chapel from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church with Father Mark Ebert officiating. Burial to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Memorials can be made to Missouri Boys & Girls State or Lupus Foundation. Please view obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

