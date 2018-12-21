Try 1 month for 99¢
coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- William “Bill” Marler, 84 of Desloge was born in Cantwell, Missouri, July 27, 1934, to the late Clarence and Della Marler. He departed this life in his home December 20, 2018.

He was also preceded by his wife, Margaret Marler on August 18, 1998 and Brothers and Sister also preceded.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Bill is survived by his son, Donnie (Vickie) Marler; best friends in life, Susan (Harold) Lashley, Larry (Fran) Dickerson, and Sandy Ross; grandchildren, Adam, Todd (Angie), and Alisha Marler; dear friend, Monica Thomas; and many other friends.

Visitation, 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. December 26, 2018, in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel.

Celebrate
the life of: William ‘Bill’ Marler
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments