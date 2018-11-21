William “Bucky” Earl McBride, age 86, of Farmington passed away on November 8, 2018, at Presbyterian Manor. He was born April 7, 1932, to the late Marion J. and Maude M. (Downs) McBride in Kansas City, Missouri. Bucky proudly served his country in the US Army 37th Field Artillery Unit and was a business owner of RadioShack and Classic Video. He was a member of the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, V.F.W., and Second Indianhead Division Association. Bucky was an avid gardener and took pride in his beautiful tomatoes. Bucky and his wife, Bonnie, enjoyed many years bowling together at Bonne Bowl in Bonne Terre.
In addition to his parents, Bucky was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie M. (McGrael) McBride, sister, Maxine Grace Duran, and son-in-law, John Hill.
Bucky is survived by his children Michael and wife Susie McBride of Terre Du Lac, Myra Hill of Farmington, Marsha McBride of Manchester, Marie and husband Thomas Jennings of Bismarck, and Michelle and husband Anthony LaPlant of Kissimmee, Florida; grandchildren, T.C. Jennings, Tyler LaPlant, Connor McBride, Molly McBride, and Colton Jennings.
There will be a Memorial Visitation held at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre on Sunday, November 25, 2018, from 3 p.m. until Service time of 4 p.m. with Pastor Charles Henrickson of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church officiating. Full military honors will follow at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the 2nd Division Headquarters c/o Scholarship Fund PO Box 218 Fox Lake, Illinois 60020-0218. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
