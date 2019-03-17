Try 3 months for $3
Boyer Logo

FARMINGTON -- William Cody Pigg, 32, of Marissa, Illinois, formerly of Farmington, Missouri, passed away March 14, 2019, at Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at this time under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home -- Taylor Chapel in Farmington.

Celebrate
the life of: William Cody Pigg
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments