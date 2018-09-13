Subscribe for 17¢ / day

PARK HILLS -- William Daugherty, 74 of Park Hills was born in Datto, Arkansas, April 19, 1944, to the late Aubrey and Pearl Daugherty. He departed this life September 9, 2018.

William enlisted into the U.S. Air force on June 11, 1964, and received his Honorable Discharge June 10, 1968. He was a machinist for McDonnell Douglas before retiring.

He was preceded by his wife, Virginia

William is survived by two sons, William Daugherty Jr., and Chad (Christy) Daugherty; four grandchildren and one great-grandson; sister, Joe Ann Hensely; and brother, Sammy (Linda) Daugherty.

A memorial visitation will be held 5 p.m. until time of funeral service with Military Honors at 7 p.m. Monday, September 17, 2018, in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Timothy Lee officiating.

