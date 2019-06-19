{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- William Fahland, 83, of Farmington. Memorial Service Thursday at 11 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

William Fahland
