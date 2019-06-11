{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- William Fahland, of Farmington, passed away on June 10, 2019, at the age of 83. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory.

Celebrate
the life of: William Fahland
