× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – William “Billy” Gray, of Farmington passed away at Community Manor on April 8, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born February 23, 1929, in Festus to the late Hillard Gray and Elsie (Gregory) Gray. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Gray.

Billy was a life-long resident of the Farmington area. He enjoyed working on antique cars with his father. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his sister, Vera (Dennis) Currington of Farmington; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Baptist Cemetery on Monday, April 13, 2020. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.William ‘Billy' Gray.

To plant a tree in memory of William Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.