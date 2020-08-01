William Morrow

You have permission to edit this article.
William ‘Bill' Ellsworth Morrow

FREDERICKTOWN – William “Bill” Ellsworth Morrow age 95 of Marquand, Missouri, passed away at his daughter's home in Bonne Terre, Missouri, July 30, 2020. He was born January 19, 1925, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of William F. and Nellie C. Morrow.

William was married to Hattie Emaline Morrow November 27, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri, she preceded him in death. Bill was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ray and Don Morrow; and one sister, Lois Wilson.

Bill is survived by five sons, James (Christina) Morrow of England, Terrill (Sandra) Morrow of St. Louis, Kevin (Karen) Morrow of Farmington, Glen (Diane) Morrow of Fredericktown, Jonathan (Kathy) Morrow of Fredericktown; and one daughter, Stephanie (Paul) McDowell of Bonne Terre, Missouri; thirteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.

Bill served his country in the United States Army receiving the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, Army of Occupation Medal, Bronze Service Arrowhead, Victory Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.

He spent much of his life pastoring churches in Ste. Genevieve, Wayne, Bollinger, St. Francois, and Madison Counties. He was a retired teacher, spending most of his career teaching science in Fredericktown Jr. High and finishing his career in the Elvins district as Principal.

He also had a special love for farming which he spent most of his life doing.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. A funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Follis and Sons Funeral home with Pastor Kennard Mayfield and Rev. Tom Johnson officiating. Interment will be at Linville Barrett Cemetery.

