William Morrow

William ‘Bill' Ellsworth Morrow

FREDERICKTOWN – William “Bill” Ellsworth Morrow age 95 of Marquand, Missouri, passed away at his daughter's home in Bonne Terre, Missouri, July 30, 2020. He was born January 19, 1925, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of William F. and Nellie C. Morrow.

William was married to Hattie Emaline Morrow November 27, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri, she preceded him in death. Bill was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ray and Don Morrow; and one sister, Lois Wilson.

Bill is survived by five sons, James (Christina) Morrow of England, Terrill (Sandra) Morrow of St. Louis, Kevin (Karen) Morrow of Farmington, Glen (Diane) Morrow of Fredericktown, Jonathan (Kathy) Morrow of Fredericktown; and one daughter, Stephanie (Paul) McDowell of Bonne Terre, Missouri; thirteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.

Bill served his country in the United States Army receiving the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, Army of Occupation Medal, Bronze Service Arrowhead, Victory Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.