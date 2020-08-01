William Morrow

William ‘Bill' Ellsworth Morrow
FREDERICKTOWN – William “Bill” Ellsworth Morrow age 95 of Marquand, Missouri, passed away at his daughter's home in Bonne Terre, Missouri, July 30, 2020. He was born January 19, 1925, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of William F. and Nellie C. Morrow.
William was married to Hattie Emaline Morrow November 27, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri, she preceded him in death. Bill was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ray and Don Morrow; and one sister, Lois Wilson.
Bill is survived by five sons, James (Christina) Morrow of England, Terrill (Sandra) Morrow of St. Louis, Kevin (Karen) Morrow of Farmington, Glen (Diane) Morrow of Fredericktown, Jonathan (Kathy) Morrow of Fredericktown; and one daughter, Stephanie (Paul) McDowell of Bonne Terre, Missouri; thirteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.
Bill served his country in the United States Army receiving the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, Army of Occupation Medal, Bronze Service Arrowhead, Victory Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.
He spent much of his life pastoring churches in Ste. Genevieve, Wayne, Bollinger, St. Francois, and Madison Counties. He was a retired teacher, spending most of his career teaching science in Fredericktown Jr. High and finishing his career in the Elvins district as Principal.
He also had a special love for farming which he spent most of his life doing.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. A funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Follis and Sons Funeral home with Pastor Kennard Mayfield and Rev. Tom Johnson officiating. Interment will be at Linville Barrett Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.