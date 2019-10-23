{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Pat Patterson, age 81, of Bonne Terre passed away on October 19, 2019. He was born November 23, 1937, to the late Sylvester and Elva (Reeder) Patterson.

In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by brother, James Patterson and stepdaughter Lori Woodard.

Pat is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Janet (Akins) Patterson; son, Ryan and Sherry Patterson; daughter, Rachael Harmon; stepchildren, Angie Wivoda, and Beth Lankford; twelve grandchildren, Chris, Matt, Nick, Alex, Catlyn, Nat, Jade, Braiden, Rylan, Emile, Abbie, and Justice; one great grandchild, Eziekiel; nieces, nephews; and many other family and friends. Pat took very good care of his family.

The procession will meet at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. and will go in procession to Little Vine Cemetery for a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. with full military honors. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

