BONNE TERRE -- William Andrew Wann, 91, of Bonne Terre passed away July 27, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He was born July 1, 1928, in Leadwood to the late Clifford and Pearl (Bowes) Wann. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bettye (Wilfong) Wann, and two brothers, Robert Wann and Clifford Wann.
William proudly served his country with the United States Air Force as a Sargent in the Korean War. He was a retiree from Ameren, he worked at several plants during his 32 year long career as an inter-plant maintenance supervisor, but mostly enjoyed working at the Taum Sauk Plant. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
William is survived by his son, Michael (Michelle) Wann; two daughters, Susan (Phillip) Moser, and Meri (John) Stephens; grandchildren, Nick Wann, Connor Stephens, Will Stephens, and Carly Joel Stephens; one brother, Richard Wann; and two sisters, Helen Ulm and Doris (Bill) Green.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Funeral mass will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre with Rev. Stephen F. Bauer officiating. Interment will follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery with full military honors.
