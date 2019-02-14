BONNE TERRE -- Will Reeder, age 30, of St. Louis, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at his residence. Will was born January 5, 1989, in St. Louis, Missouri. Will was a graduate of The University of Missouri in Columbia and an alumni member of the Acacia Fraternity. He will forever be remembered for giving everything he had, as often as he could. Will loved Elvis, rye whiskey, and recruiting unlikely companies to find beauty in themselves and each other. His acceptance of everybody and refusal to overlook anybody overwhelmed us. The fact that he touched so many, so deeply, in such a short amount of time will forever be a testament to his character.
Will is preceded in death by his mom, Toni (Wells) Schefka. He is survived by his father, William Dean Reeder; sister, Alisha Dunn; two nieces, Chelsea and Skyler; aunts and uncles, Janet and Danny McDowell, Rich and Sandi Reeder, J.R. Reeder, and Jesse Wells; and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 12 p.m. until service time of 1:30 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Bonne Terre. Burial will follow at Parkview cemetery in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention St. Louis Chapter. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.