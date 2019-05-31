{{featured_button_text}}
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- William Young, 99, passed away June 31, 2019, in his home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: William Young
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments