Willis Ray McWilliams
0 entries

Willis Ray McWilliams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Boyer Logo

PARK HILLS – Willis McWilliams, 85, of Park Hills, passed away February 23, 2020, at Parkland South in Farmington. He was born September 27, 1934, in Esther to the late Paul Vernon and Opal (Umfleet) McWilliams. Willis retired from St. Joe Minerals and was a member of the First Church of God in Desloge and Masonic Lodge #154 in Elvins.

He was survived by his wife of 52 years, Delores (Degonia) McWilliams; children, Melissa Madry and husband David of Park Hills, Kevin McWilliams of Texas, and Gary Holley of Fredericktown; four grandchildren, Blake, Jerrad, Jason, and Tiffany; and nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard and Ron McWilliams of Park Hills.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Pastor Michael Barton will be officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Willis McWilliams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News