Wilma Aleen Johnson

DESLOGE -- Wilma Johnson, 84, of Park Hills, passed away February 19, 2020, at Parkland South in Farmington. She was born November 10, 1935, in Esther, to the late Charles Wesley and Hallie Frances (Wilkinson) Miller. Wilma was a member of the First Baptist Church of Park Hills.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack W. Johnson in 1988; and one brother, Charles Miller.

Wilma is survived by son, Jack G. Johnson; grandson, Jack Johnson, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Lillie, Zoe, and Zane; one brother, Stephen Miller.

A private service was held under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Interment at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

