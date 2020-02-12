Wilma Fay (Surina) Highley

LEADWOOD – Wilma Highley, 90, of Leadwood, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Mercy St. Anthony South in St. Louis. She was born on Tuesday, October 22, 1929, in Leadwood. Wilma was a homemaker and a member of Immaculate Conception Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hazel Maude (French) Surina; loving husband, Leslie Lasater Highley Sr.; son, John Paul Highley; grandson, Leslie Highley III; two brothers, John and William Surina; four sisters, Ethel Bowen, Jessie Imperiale, Florence Adams, and Melba Passafiume.

She is survived by her son, Leslie (Karen) Highley Jr.; three grandchildren, Laura Fowler, Jillann Venable and Victoria Highley; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Hannah Fowler.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Leadwood, Friday, February 14, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at C. Z. Boyer and Son Chapel in Leadwood from 8 a.m. until service time of 10 a.m. with Deacon Mike Burch officiating. Burial to follow at Leadwood Cemetery in Leadwood. Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Church in Park Hills. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

