FARMINGTON -- Wilma “Faye” Sitzes, of Farmington, passed away at the home of her son in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, on October 6, 2019, at the age of 89. She was born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, on August 20, 1930, to the late Clifton Leroy Harvey and Mildred (Hinkle) Harvey. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Katherine Marie (Sitzes) Loss, her uncle, Chuck Harvey, who was like a father to her and her sisters, Annette Sutton and Jannette Cooper.
Faye, as most knew her, graduated from Leadwood, class of 1948. She went on to attend Sanford Brown Business College. She was active in her community having volunteered at Parkland Hospital where she was a member of the auxiliary and serving as a nursing home ombudsman. She was a member of Monday Club, St. Francois County Historical Society, Audubon Society and 25 Gardeners. An avid bowler, she also loved to cook, sew and garden. Oil painting was a passion of Faye's and she went to many craft shows with her art work. Her family will remember her outgoing personality and her ability to never meet a stranger. Her many friends often visited in her home which she proudly occupied for 64 years.
Surviving is her husband of 64 years, C.F. Sitzes, Jr.; her children, Janice “Jan” Sitzes, Charles “Mike” (LinDis) Sitzes and David (Lori) Sitzes; four grandchildren, Sierra Faye Sitzes, Katherine Ann (Max) Robinson, Wyatt David Sitzes and Benjamin Charles Sitzes; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many close friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday, October 11, 2019, beginning at 7 a.m. until the time of the funeral beginning at 10 a.m. with Rev. Greg Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Chestnut Ridge Cemetery in care of the funeral home. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
