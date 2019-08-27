{{featured_button_text}}
BISMARCK -- Wilma Jean (Medley) Gamblin, 81 of Bismarck was born in Bixby, Missouri, October 7, 1937, to the Late Everett and Elsie (Chandler) Medley. Wilma passed away in Park Hills August 25, 2019.

She was preceded in death by a Sister, Thelma Henning.

Wilma is survived by her husband, James “Pete” F. Gamblin; sons, David (Teresa) Gamblin, and Wayne (Vicki) Gamblin; brother, Herb Medley; grandchildren, Keith (Kayshe) Gamblin, Heather (Mark) Grisham, and Tony (MaKylah) Gamblin; adopted grandchild, Laura (Brad) Tinker; great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Karson Gamblin, and Addison and McKenzie Tinker.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019. A funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Coplin Family Funeral Home in Bismarck, Missouri, with Rev. Ronnie Chandler officiating. Interment in the Masonic Cemetery of Bismarck.

