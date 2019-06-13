DESLOGE – Wilma “Lou” Elsie Hagaman of Desloge passed away June 12, 2019, at NHC in Desloge at the age of 70. She was born July 27, 1948, in Lemay, Missouri, to the late John Edward and Opal Viola (Lachance) Bauer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Bauer.
Lou proudly served her country for many years as a United States Navy corpsman. This proud veteran served in the Gulf War, Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm and additional Middle Eastern conflicts. She was a life member of the VFW and the Disabled American Veterans. Lou enjoyed baking and watching scifi programs such as Charmed and Supernatural. She also loved collecting elephant figurines and was passionate about advocating for their humane treatment. Her most favorite activity was spending time with friends and family. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lou is survived by her daughter, Cheri Oneal of Farmington, her grandchildren, Timothy (and wife Sarah) Edwards Jr. of Park Hills, Amanda (and husband Andy) Russell of Belgrade and Andrew (and wife Tori) Edwards of Park Hills, her great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Vogelsang, Joel Russell, Mavis Edwards and Isabelle Edwards, her siblings, Susan (and husband Bill) Childon of Oxley, Missouri, John Bauer Jr. of Revena, Ohio, Linda (and husband Bob) Nordon of Dalton, Georgia, and Diana (and husband Bob) Luning of Friendsville, Tennessee, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends may call on Monday, June 17 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, June 18 from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Patriot Guard riders will escort Lou to her final resting place at Arcadia Valley Cemetery where she will receive full military honors. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. View the tribute video, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
