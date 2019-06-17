{{featured_button_text}}
cozean.jpg

DESLOGE - Wilma "Lou" Hagaman, of Desloge, passed away on June 12 at the age of 70. Visitation Tuesday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel.

the life of: Wilma ‘Lou’ Hagaman
