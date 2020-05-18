× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wilma Mosier

PARK HILLS – Wilma Mosier 92, of Farmington passed away May 17, 2020, at The Arbors. She was born November 6, 1927, in Flat River.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John (Bodle) Mosier; and son, Jon Roy Mosier.

Wilma is survived by a daughter, Janice Terry and husband Tom; grandchildren, Cheryl Ball, Brad Terry and Trescha Terry, Jon Mosier, Michelle Nelson, and David Nelson; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Assoc. for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Dr., Suite 120

King of Prussia, PA 19406

.

Local arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.

To plant a tree in memory of Wilma Mosier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.