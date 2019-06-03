FARMINGTON – Winifred Gierse Nelson, of Farmington, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 98. She was born in Farmington on April 19, 1921, to the late Fred Gierse and Bird Mae (Keller) Gierse. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Nelson in 1981; her son, Ray Lynn Nelson in 2017; two sisters, Virginia Giddens and Margaret Seitz, a brother, Martin Gierse and a nephew, Keller Gierse.
Winnie as most knew her, went to school at St. Paul Lutheran School and then on to Farmington High School. As a young adult she and several other girls from Farmington worked in St. Louis at Trimfoot Company. About that same time a friend in Farmington set her up on a blind date to a man who would become the love of her life, Raymond Nelson. They were married at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Farmington in 1941. Throughout her long life, Winnie was a community activist and volunteer. An original member of the Farmington Junior League (later Federated Women's Club), she was also a founding member and past president of the Nancy Weber Garden Club and active in various bridge clubs. She and Raymond were instrumental in the founding of the St. Francois Country Club and she was a long-time member, along with five generations of her family, of St. Paul Lutheran Church. An accomplished gardener, she also loved to travel. Winnie never met a stranger and she made many friends through the years.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Kathie (Mrs. Jon) Klima; granddaughters, Anna Nelson (Mrs. Fred) Bond and Katie Nelson (Mrs. Craig) Jansen; grandchildren, Noah and Sophia, all of Farmington; a brother, Charles “Buddy” (Melba) Gierse of St. Louis; Nephews, Bob (Nancy) Gierse, Dan (Anne) Giddens, Tom (Connie) Giddens, Chuck (Donna) Gierse and Jim (Jo) Gierse. Also surviving are great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a private family graveside service at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may be made in Winnie’s name to St. Paul Lutheran School or American Cancer Society. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.