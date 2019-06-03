{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Winifred Gierse Nelson, of Farmington, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 98. She was born in Farmington on April 19, 1921, to the late Fred Gierse and Bird Mae (Keller) Gierse. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Nelson in 1981; her son, Ray Lynn Nelson in 2017; two sisters, Virginia Giddens and Margaret Seitz, a brother, Martin Gierse and a nephew, Keller Gierse.

Winnie as most knew her, went to school at St. Paul Lutheran School and then on to Farmington High School. As a young adult she and several other girls from Farmington worked in St. Louis at Trimfoot Company. About that same time a friend in Farmington set her up on a blind date to a man who would become the love of her life, Raymond Nelson. They were married at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Farmington in 1941. Throughout her long life, Winnie was a community activist and volunteer. An original member of the Farmington Junior League (later Federated Women's Club), she was also a founding member and past president of the Nancy Weber Garden Club and active in various bridge clubs. She and Raymond were instrumental in the founding of the St. Francois Country Club and she was a long-time member, along with five generations of her family, of St. Paul Lutheran Church. An accomplished gardener, she also loved to travel. Winnie never met a stranger and she made many friends through the years.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Kathie (Mrs. Jon) Klima; granddaughters, Anna Nelson (Mrs. Fred) Bond and Katie Nelson (Mrs. Craig) Jansen; grandchildren, Noah and Sophia, all of Farmington; a brother, Charles “Buddy” (Melba) Gierse of St. Louis; Nephews, Bob (Nancy) Gierse, Dan (Anne) Giddens, Tom (Connie) Giddens, Chuck (Donna) Gierse and Jim (Jo) Gierse. Also surviving are great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a private family graveside service at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may be made in Winnie’s name to St. Paul Lutheran School or American Cancer Society. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Winifred Gierse Nelson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments