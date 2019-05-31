{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Winifred Nelson, 98, passed away June 30, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Winifred Nelson
