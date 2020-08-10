You have permission to edit this article.
FARMINGTON – Wyatt Matthew Hampton, 18, passed away August 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of Wyatt Hampton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

