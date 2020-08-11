× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyatt Matthew Hampton

FARMINGTON – Wyatt Matthew Hampton, 18, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born in Festus, Missouri, on January 27, 2002, to Matthew and Christine (Russell) Hampton.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jeff Hampton and an uncle, David Russell.

Wyatt was a kind, sweet and considerate young man who aspired to become a history teacher and a football coach. He graduated from Farmington High School with the class of 2020 and was enrolled in college for the fall at Mineral Area College. He was a member of the Farmington High School football team where he had been a wide receiver and defensive back. Aside from football, Wyatt enjoyed listening to music, gaming and fishing.

In addition to his parents he leaves behind two sisters, Stephanie Pettus and Madison Hampton; grandparents, Danny and Beverly Russell and Tracey Ludwig; a nephew, Lincoln; great-grandfather, Bob McLeod; his best friend, Logan Tabor; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Suicide Awareness. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Wyatt Hampton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.