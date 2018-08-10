Subscribe for 17¢ / day

PARK HILLS – Yvette A. Downey, 96, of Park Hills passed away August 9, 2018, at her residence. She was born June 8, 1922, at Chester, Illinois. Yvette was a member of Elvins Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ella (Sims) Bullock; and two sisters, Bernadine White, and Flodine Wright.

Yvette is survived by her husband of 76 years, Darby R. Downey; daughter, JeanLewis (Roger); son, Ross Downey (Debbie); grandchildren, Steve Lewis (Kim), David Lewis, Brian Lewis (Angie), Kelly Hamski (Mike), Stephanie Miller, (Scott), Emily Renee Holdinghausen (Matt), and Jason Downey (Ruthie); 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and brother, Charles Bullock Jr. (Nancy). Numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Sunday, August 12, 2018, at Elvins Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, August 13, 2018, at Elvins Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Bond officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Local arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.

