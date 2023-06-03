FARMINGTON – Zach Hahn, passed away May 28 at the age of 24. Instate Monday, June 5 from 4-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Funeral Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Farmington. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.