Chelley Odle has been appointed to the Missouri State Amber Alert Oversight Committee by Gov. Mike Parson.

Odle and her husband, Chuck, are owners and managing partners of Odle Media Group, KFMO AND B-104 radio stations in Park Hills.

She appeared April 5 before the Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee at the State Capitol in Jefferson City. State Sen. Elaine Gannon presented Odle to the committee and gave them the opportunity to ask the new committee member questions about her appointment.

The mission of the Amber Alert Oversight Committee is to allow local law enforcement to issue statewide alerts in certain types of abduction cases and enhance local plans by providing additional methods of notification and statewide coverage.

“My dad was a police officer my whole life, so I am looking forward to working with law enforcement agencies, media and other committee members to help promulgate rules for the implementation of the Amber Alert System,” Odle said.

She fills the vacant slot on the committee for Small Market Radio Broadcaster.