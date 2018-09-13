Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Jase Chandler Odle participated in the American Legion Boys State of Missouri held June 16-23 on the campus of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. Odle was selected based on his leadership, citizenship, academics and character during his junior year at North County High School.

Odle, the son of Chuck and Chelley Odle, was sponsored by Home Pools and Spas; America's Mattress and Recliners; Harris Development Properties, LLC; Farmers Insurance – Dan Chapman Agency; and Larry's Automotive. Sponsors afford the opportunity for students to participate in this nationally recognized program and are critical to its continued success.

Boys State is a pure democracy in that all citizens may vote and are eligible to hold office. The program is designed to educate and train Missouri's young leaders in functional citizenship, leadership and government. Nearly 1,000 student leaders build an entire state government in a single week.

Accomplishments, positions held and awards earned by Odle at Missouri Boys State include citizen of Richardson City; member of the Nationalist Party; city council, chaplain; City Party vice-chairman; ward committeeman, Ward I; and appeared on the ballot for county commissioner. Odle attended Journalism & Media School while participating in Boys State.

Students who are juniors during the 2018-19 academic year and are interested in participating, should contact their high school counselor and visit the Missouri Boys State website at moboysstate.org. The 2019 session will be held June 15-22.

Organizations, businesses and individuals interested in becoming a sponsor are encouraged to contact the Missouri Boys State Headquarters at 1-877-342-5627.

