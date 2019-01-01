The chambers of the St. Francois County Commission, located on the third floor of the Courthouse Annex in downtown Farmington were standing room only as family and friends, as well as county and state officeholders, joined together to watch the swearing in of seven candidates who won their respective races in the Nov. 6 election.
The ceremony began with a welcome from retiring County Clerk Mark Hedrick who turned the program over to Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher. He introduced his daughter, Nicole Bennett, who sang the National Anthem prior to the swearing in led by Hedrick who recognized judges not taking part in Monday’s ceremony — Circuit Judge Jerel Poor, Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn and incoming Division 4 Associate Circuit Court Patrick King, all of them having already been or preparing to take part in separate ceremonies. Judge Poor was sworn in on Sunday while Judge King would be sworn in at a private ceremony.
Another winner in the countywide election was not present to participate in Monday’s ceremony — former state senator and representative Kevin Engler who won the position of county clerk against his democratic opponent. Hedrick noted Engler, who previously served on the Farmington City Council and was later elected mayor, was on vacation with his family.
Participating in Monday’s swearing in ceremony were incumbents Division 3 Associate Circuit Judge Joseph L. Goff Jr.; Presiding Commissioner Gallaher; County Collector Pamela Williams; Circuit Clerk Vicki Weible; and County Auditor Louie Seiberlich. Also sworn in was Jay Graf, who survived a recount requested by his Democratic opponent, 32-year incumbent Steve Grider; and new St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam who won against her Democratic opponent, incumbent Jerrod Mahurin, in a landslide victory.
Each were separately sworn into office by Hedrick who then had them sign a document of their acceptance of the position and responsibilities of the office they swore to uphold.
Following the conclusion of the ceremony, the newly sworn-in officeholders, friends, family and other guests took part in a reception held outside the chambers.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.