West County graduate Gary Branham is the district’s first-ever school resource officer.
Branham graduated from West County High School in 2004. On Monday, he was introduced to staff members at all four campuses as the school’s district’s new SRO.
The West County School Board approved adding the SRO position at the October board meeting. The district has been seeking funding through various avenues to pay for this position. The board wants to ensure the district maintains a safe and secure environment for West County’s students and staff.
Plans are for Branham to be present at all four campuses in the district, including the elementary, middle and high schools, and alternative and ISS campus as well on a daily basis. He will also conduct educational events for students and the community to present information on topics that impact the district’s students and their families.
The position of the SRO is an important liaison between the West County School District and the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Leadwood Police Department and the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division.
Branham was chosen by an interview committee which consisted of a teacher, parents, local law enforcement, administration and school board members. Interviews were held in December.
“We are very happy to have Gary Branham as our School Resource Officer,” said West County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman. “School safety is our most important priority. Officer Branham will help ensure our campus is a safe environment in which our students can learn.”
Branham has been employed with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department for the past six years. He is commissioned by the sheriff’s department but is employed by the West County School District.
“I’m ready for a change,” said Branham. “This is a great opportunity.”
He also said he’s looking forward to getting to know the staff and students at West County.
