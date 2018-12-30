Try 1 month for 99¢
Sheriff’s Dept. to add K9s
Buy Now
File photo

Two Washington County deputies were involved in an incident over the weekend which resulted in one person suffering at least one gunshot wound.

According to Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, the incident happened Saturday night on Simpson Road.

In a brief press release issued Sunday morning, the sheiff said both deputies were safe and the suspect who was shot was taken to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment. 

The sheriff indicated he had asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to handle the investigation.

A spokesperson for the patrol indicated department investigators would look into the use of force, but said any crime leading up to the shooting would be handled by the sheriff's department.

The Daily Journal will have more details as they are made available by law enforcement. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
5
3
3

Load comments