He’s traveled the U.S. and seen a lot … even though he wasn’t always able to hear a lot of it. Still, Leadwood Police Officer Christopher Jayne has been able to defy any limitations his deafness might have presented.
“Last year, at Shop with a Cop, there was a small boy who had two cochlear implants. He said he wanted to be a police officer someday,” Jayne said. “I told him he could achieve it if he wanted to, and not to get stopped by any obstacles.”
Jayne didn’t let obstacles get in his way. Not for long.
The 39-year-old was born deaf, diagnosed at 3, he said, when he didn’t seem to listen to what was going on around him, and he learned to walk a little later than average. He was fitted with a hearing aid and enrolled in classes full time at the Special School District in St. Louis County, gone for as many as 10 hours in a school day. He eventually attended Highland High School in Illinois as a junior and senior, graduating in 2000.
Diploma in hand, he began to build a colorful resume. He worked for a while as a carpenter, then a diesel mechanic, and eventually moved to Utah to graduate from a Job Corps program that gave him his commercial driver’s license. He soon took a job as an OTR truck driver.
“I loved the money, and I liked being on the road, but it did take a toll,” Jayne said. “I couldn’t hear the radio very well, either, and it’s really an isolated job.”
In 2012, the last of his hearing in his left ear was almost shot. He said his right ear had always been completely deaf. According to his mother, Laura Jayne Sampson, he drove another eight months without letting on he was completely deaf, but he knew it couldn’t last.
He headed to his grandfather’s farm in Potosi and applied for SSI benefits.
“Collecting SSI was depressing to me because all I could do was to sit around and do nothing, when I knew I had the capability of doing something different with my life — to make a difference in the society that we live in,” he said. “Plus, not many people can live on $1,000 a month.”
Jayne resolved to leave SSI.
“Through my years as an OTR driver, I have seen a lot of deadly wrecks due to a variety of reasons,” he said. “One in particular, I don’t like to talk about, but it involved children, and it just did me in.”
To help keep the highways safe and to help people, he was initially interested in becoming a Missouri state trooper, a future gig he hasn’t yet ruled out. But he also decided to pursue law enforcement to help himself, too.
“I wanted to become a police officer to be around people more, to get better social skills, since I had been isolated in a semi truck all those years,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
“He doesn’t care about the money, he wanted to make a difference in people’s lives,” Sampson, his mom, said. “And over the years, I learned that generally speaking, deaf people aren’t very social. It’s a really big thing to come out of his cocoon.”
Jayne credits Vocational Rehabilitation’s Melissa Gallup with helping to connect him to tuition help for Mineral Area College’s Law Enforcement Academy, and he found out through her he also qualified for a cochlear ear implant.
The difference in sound amazed him.
“It was so pleasant,” he said. “Before, when I listened to music, I could just hear the music but I couldn’t make out the words. With this, I can hear everything…
“…Including when people whisper behind my back,” he joked.
In 2017, at 37, he graduated from the law enforcement academy. He soon began his law enforcement career at Leadwood Police Department and continues to pursue various certifications.
“I love every minute of it,” he said about his position on the force. He donates some of his time, fixing numerous vehicles at LPD. He’s bought a few things out of his own pocket to augment his cochlear implant.
“The biggest thing is a radio I can plug my implant into to use on the job,” he said. “The radio is digital with a crystal clear sound. It makes all the difference.”
No longer isolated in the cab of a truck, he works over his shift helping other officers in his department, particularly with rookies on the force.
St. Francois County Sheriff's Department's Shop With a Cop is something he looks forward to every year, and if he can find that one kid with a cochlear implant who isn’t sure he or she can make it into the world of law enforcement, he can convince him to pursue his dreams regardless of the obstacles of a physical disability.
Sampson said she’s been inspired every day by her son's accomplishments.
“I always hug him and let him know how proud I am to be his mother,” she said. “He’s ‘blue’ now, so you never know if he will make it home. He always tells me not to worry, if he died today he would die happy doing the thing he loves, serving people.”
